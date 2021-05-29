Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions

But officials warn of rising cases in Sindh

Posted: May 29, 2021
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: Online

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions from May 30, it announced Saturday.

NCOC officials met in Islamabad to review the coronavirus situation in the country. Planning Minister Asad presided over the meeting.

It expressed satisfaction over the overall situation, however, warned of the rising number of infections in Sindh.

Officials decided to gradually ease restrictions with strict implementation of SOPs.

The meeting made the following decisions:

  • Provinces can start routine classes of 10th and 12th grades from May 31
  • Exams for 10th and 12th grades will be held from June 23 to July 29
  • Parks and swimming pools can be opened in districts with less than 5% positivity rate from May 30. But they can only accomodate 50% of their capacity
  • Covid-19 vaccination will be mandatory for tourists above 50 years from June 1. In case of people above 30 years, it will be mandatory from July 1. They won’t be allowed to stay in hotels, guest houses without showing vaccination certificates
  • Arrivals from the UAE will have to submit coronavirus-negative report from a reputed lab. They will be tested again upon arriving in Pakistan. Airlines bringing passengers with fake negative reports will be fined

Pakistan has so far reported 916,239 confirmed cases of the virus and 20,680 fatalities.

