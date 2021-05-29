Pakistan decides to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions

But officials warn of rising cases in Sindh
The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions from May 30, it announced Saturday.
NCOC officials met in Islamabad to review the coronavirus situation in the country. Planning Minister Asad presided over the meeting.
It expressed satisfaction over the overall situation, however, warned of the rising number of infections in Sindh.
Officials decided to gradually ease restrictions with strict implementation of SOPs.
The meeting made the following decisions:
Pakistan has so far reported 916,239 confirmed cases of the virus and 20,680 fatalities.