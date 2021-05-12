Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Cricket

Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine

Players took to Twitter to express solidarity with Palestinians

Posted: May 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine

Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricketers have raised their voice against Israel’s recent aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem.

Clashes erupt on May 07, 2021, as Muslims pack the Al-Aqsa mosque compound—Islam’s third holiest site—to pray on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Pakistan cricketers included captain Babar Azam, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, former left-arm pacers Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan and opening batsmen Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad took to Twitter to express solidarity with the people in Palestine after the recent events.

The violence increased in the days after and till Wednesday morning, at least 35 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed in the Israeli forces bombardment in Gaza.

