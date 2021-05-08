Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Pakistan condemns attack on Al-Aqsa mosque

More than 170 Palestinians were injured

Posted: May 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Pakistan condemns attack on Al-Aqsa mosque

Pakistan has extended its condolences to worshippers injured in the attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque by the Israeli Occupation Forces on Friday. More than 170 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces stormed the holy mosque's compound and dispersed the worshippers who had gathered for Jummatul Wida prayers. The Israeli police fired rubber-coated metal bullets at the worshippers. In a statement by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the government said that such attacks, especially during the Holy Month of Ramazan are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. 🇵🇰strongly condemns attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces. We pray for speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause & urge the int’l community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 8, 2021 The attack on #AlAqsa Mosque by the Israeli army is the latest example of #HumanRights violations that have shaken the whole of humanity. HRC Pakistan strongly condemns this incident and calls on the #UnitedNations to take notice of this incident#IsraeliAttackonAlAqsa pic.twitter.com/jW0jLjv8xC— HRCP.official (@HrcpOfficial) May 8, 2021 "We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause, and once again urge the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people." It added that for lasting peace in the region, there's a need for a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Pakistan has extended its condolences to worshippers injured in the attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque by the Israeli Occupation Forces on Friday.

More than 170 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces stormed the holy mosque’s compound and dispersed the worshippers who had gathered for Jummatul Wida prayers.

The Israeli police fired rubber-coated metal bullets at the worshippers.

In a statement by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the government said that such attacks, especially during the Holy Month of Ramazan are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause, and once again urge the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.”

It added that for lasting peace in the region, there’s a need for a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

