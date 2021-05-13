Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr amid Covid-19 restrictions

Pakistan is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr under coronavirus lockdown today (Thursday).

Congregations amid strict SOPs are being held at mosques and eidgahs across the country. One of the biggest congregations was held in Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque

On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to keep following precautionary measures during the festivities and include the poor segments of the society in their celebrations.

Heartiest wishes to the Muslims around the world for a happy and blessed #EidUlFitr



Remember! This Eid is different; as the world combats the pandemic.



Celebrate responsibly and ensure strict observance of SoPs.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tkE6vcVl0f — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 12, 2021

“Remember! This Eid is different, as the world combats the pandemic,” he said. “Celebrate responsibly and ensure strict observance of SOPs.”

The precautions were also the injunctions of Islam as well as teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him), the premier pointed out. Take special care of the poor and needy people, particularly the families suffering financially due to the pandemic.

PM Khan added that this Eid, Pakistan’s prayer and wishes were with the people of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Palestinians.

NCOC SOPs for Eid

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre issued guidelines for the public on Eid-ul-Fitr this year. This was done to reduce the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Here are the things the forum urged the public to take care of:

Eid prayers to be offered in open spaces

Windows and doors of mosques to remain during prayers

People not allowed inside without mosques

Social distancing to be maintained queues

Multiple entry and exit points at the venue

Thermal scanners to be used at the entrance

Worshippers to perform ablution at home and bring their own prayer mats

The government has also imposed a lockdown in the country from May 8 to May 16. Tourism and inter-provincial travel have been banned. Shopping malls, recreational spots, and markets will stay closed. Trips to the beach and Sea View have been prohibited as well.

Only pharmacies and essential items shops will remain open. People have been advised to avoid traditional ways of greeting each other and abstain from hugging or shaking hands.

Pakistan has reported 3,265 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while 126 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate in the country was recorded above 8%.

