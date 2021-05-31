Pakistan can’t be strengthened by fear: Nadeem Malik

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Pakistan can’t be strengthened in an atmosphere of fear,” said Malik on his show. He added that individuals linked with journalism should have freedom of speech and they should report every news story with the truth.

“Don’t stop it,” Malik said, referring to difficulties faced by Pakistani journalists. He added that we often accuse the establishment of restrictions on Pakistani media but it is the “weakness” of the elected politicians who don’t have the power to stand with journalists.

“It is either the government in parliament or the opposition on the streets, this media becomes their voice,” Malik said.

The remarks from Malik came hours after Geo News took Hamid Mir off air from the TV channel. The channel, which is part of the Jang media group, hasn’t formally announced its decision but Mir has confirmed that he has been taken off air.

On Friday, Mir had severely criticized the Establishment at a protest outside the National Press Club after Asad Toor, an Islamabad-based journalist, was attacked at his home on May 25.