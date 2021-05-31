Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan can’t be strengthened by fear: Nadeem Malik

Asks elected politicians to stand with journalists

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

You can’t strengthen Pakistan by scaring people and families or assaulting them, said SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik Monday.

“Pakistan can’t be strengthened in an atmosphere of fear,” said Malik on his show. He added that individuals linked with journalism should have freedom of speech and they should report every news story with the truth.

“Don’t stop it,” Malik said, referring to difficulties faced by Pakistani journalists. He added that we often accuse the establishment of restrictions on Pakistani media but it is the “weakness” of the elected politicians who don’t have the power to stand with journalists.

“It is either the government in parliament or the opposition on the streets, this media becomes their voice,” Malik said.

The remarks from Malik came hours after Geo News took Hamid Mir off air from the TV channel. The channel, which is part of the Jang media group, hasn’t formally announced its decision but Mir has confirmed that he has been taken off air.

On Friday, Mir had severely criticized the Establishment at a protest outside the National Press Club after Asad Toor, an Islamabad-based journalist, was attacked at his home on May 25.

 
Hamid Mir Nadeem Malik Live
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Nadeem Malik, Hamid Mir, Hamid Mir Capital Talk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan's highest record for rent
Sheikhupura shop sets Pakistan’s highest record for rent
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.