Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Pakistan begins formulation, packaging of Cansino COVID-19 vaccine

160,000 doses to be available by end-May: parliamentary health secretary

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Pakistan begins formulation, packaging of Cansino COVID-19 vaccine

Vials of CanSino Biologics Ad5-nCoV vaccine. Photo: China Daily

Listen to the story
The formulation and packaging of the Chinese-made Cansino Bio vaccine Convidecia has begun in Pakistan, confirmed Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Friday. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine that will be prepared in the country. The single-dose vaccine is being prepared at the National Institute of Health with the help of Chinese experts. A total of 160,000 Cansino vaccine dose concentrates are available in Pakistan, Dr Hamid said. "These will be ready by the end of this month." The country had signed an agreement for a total of three million Cansino doses, she added. In the trials conducted in Pakistan, the Cansino shot had an efficacy of 74.8% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases and 100% for preventing severe disease. "By tomorrow [May 8] consignments of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine (Covishield) will also reach Pakistan," the parliamentary secretary said. We have signed agreements for 30 million vaccine doses with different companies, she added, commenting on the country's vaccination programme. By June, we'll receive 19.8 million doses. The government's plan is to inoculate 70 million people--around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population--by the end of 2021. "We have a whole plan in place according to population and vaccination centres," Dr Hamid said, adding that backup vaccines were available in case of shortages. On Friday, shortages of the Cansino and Sinovac vaccines were reported in Punjab. The Punjab government stopped administering the after the province exhausted its supply of both shots. The federal parliamentary secretary, however, insisted that the National Command and Operation Centre had data of vaccines at different centres, and any shortages might be specific to a certain centre. She confirmed that vaccination for everyone over 18 years would start after Eid.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The formulation and packaging of the Chinese-made Cansino Bio vaccine Convidecia has begun in Pakistan, confirmed Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Friday.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine that will be prepared in the country.

The single-dose vaccine is being prepared at the National Institute of Health with the help of Chinese experts.

A total of 160,000 Cansino vaccine dose concentrates are available in Pakistan, Dr Hamid said. “These will be ready by the end of this month.”

The country had signed an agreement for a total of three million Cansino doses, she added.

In the trials conducted in Pakistan, the Cansino shot had an efficacy of 74.8% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases and 100% for preventing severe disease.

“By tomorrow [May 8] consignments of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine (Covishield) will also reach Pakistan,” the parliamentary secretary said.

We have signed agreements for 30 million vaccine doses with different companies, she added, commenting on the country’s vaccination programme.

By June, we’ll receive 19.8 million doses.

The government’s plan is to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.

“We have a whole plan in place according to population and vaccination centres,” Dr Hamid said, adding that backup vaccines were available in case of shortages.

On Friday, shortages of the Cansino and Sinovac vaccines were reported in Punjab. The Punjab government stopped administering the after the province exhausted its supply of both shots.

The federal parliamentary secretary, however, insisted that the National Command and Operation Centre had data of vaccines at different centres, and any shortages might be specific to a certain centre.

She confirmed that vaccination for everyone over 18 years would start after Eid.

 
CanSino convidecia Coronavirus vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
cansino bio covid vaccine, china covid vaccines, cansino biologics, convidecia vaccine pakistan, pakistan covid vaccines, coronavirus vaccines Pakistan, national institute of health islamabad, cansino vaccine pakistan, cansino vaccine side effects, cansino vaccine from which country, cansino vaccine approval, cansino vaccine type, cansino vaccine how it works, cansino vaccine efficacy rate, cansino vaccine wikipedia
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.