Pakistan bans pedestrian entry from Iran, Afghanistan

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to ban the entry of people entering Pakistan from the Iran and Afghanistan borders on foot.

The decision was taken in light of the rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan and the neighbouring countries. The new directives will come into force on May 4 and will stay till May 20.

According to NCOC, people traveling to Afghanistan and Iran will be allowed to return from Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistani nationals will be exempted from the ban. They will be tested for the virus and will have to quarantine on the border.

The policy does not, however, apply to cargo, bilateral trade and Pakistan-Afghanistan trade.

The number of health care staff and security officials at the border terminals have been increased as well. The terminals will stay open seven days a week.