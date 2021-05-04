Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr

The National Command and Operation Centre issued on Tuesday guidelines with regard to staying safe from coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

The decisions were made at an NCOC meeting presided over by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar Tuesday. The restrictions will remain in place from May 8 to May 16.

The meeting announced the following restrictions:

All businesses will remain close

Hotels, parks, recreational spots and shopping malls will remain closed too

Petrol stations, bakeries and pharmacies will be exempted from the restriction

People won’t be allowed to visit beaches and tourists spots in northern areas

People hailing from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be allowed to visit their families on Eid

The country reported 161 deaths and 3,377 news cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far reported 837,523 confirmed cases. Of them, 733,062 have recovered from the infection.

The virus has so far claimed 18,310 lives in the country.