Oxygen price shoots up in Lahore amid rising coronavirus infections

A litre procured for Rs13 is being retailed for Rs50

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
The price of oxygen has shot up in Lahore as Punjab continues to bear the brunt of the third wave of coronavirus infections.

A litre of oxygen procured at Rs13 is being sold to people for Rs50 in the city.

Industrialists say that they have not increased the rates, but the dealers have. "We refill a 47-litre cylinder for Rs600," an industrialist, who supplies oxygen, told SAMAA TV.

But this price increases three times at the retail outlets.

"Previously, we refilled a 10-litre cylinder for Rs400, but now we charge Rs510," said Mohammad Azeem, who is a retailer.

The increase in retail price is due to transportation and other costs, according to Azeem.

Pakistan has the capacity to produce 750 tonnes of oxygen daily. Currently, it is only available to the healthcare sector.

People associated with the industry say there is no shortage of oxygen in the country.

