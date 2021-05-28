Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Opposition protests in KP assembly for rights of merged districts

It is against non-implementation of 25th Amendment

Posted: May 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago


Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Opposition lawmakers continued their protest Friday against non-implementation of the 25th Amendment, which deals with merger of ex-Fata districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the second day of the protest.

ANP MPA Nisar Mohmand told Samaa TV that the amendment promised 3% share for the districts in the National Finance Commission. The provincial government has made no headway, and six to seven districts are not even included in the commission yet.

“We have merged only in paper,” he said.

Related: The All FATA Khasadar Force Committee threatens protests in Islamabad if it isn’t merged with the police

Mohmand said the protest will continue until the government has a detailed meeting with them and allocates 3% of NFC award for the districts.

On May 31, 2018, then president Mamnoon Hussain signed the 25th Amendment after which Fata was officially merged with Khyber Pakhtunkwa. After the bill, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, North and South Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Mansehra, Peshawar Frontier Region, Bannu Frontier Region, Kohat Frontier Region, Lakki Marwat Frontier Region, Dera Ismail Khan Frontier Region and Tank Frontier Region were all merged.

25th amendment pakistan fata KP
 
