Only 6 serious issues in 3.8m COVID-19 vaccines given: SAPM

The COVID-19 vaccines being given in Pakistan have so far proven to be safe, said the PM’s special assistant on health Dr Faisal Sultan Tuesday.

“Only 6 serious events reported – each investigated thoroughly and each found to be coincidental and non-atrributable to the vaccine,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dr Sultan said 4,328 adverse events (side effects) had been reported out of over 3.8 million vaccine doses administered.

These were mild such as pain at the injection site and fever.

The Pakistan government has been giving four vaccines free of cost in decreasing order of age: Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

The registration for people of and above the age of 30 will began April 16.

“As the vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity is enhanced in all federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” NCOC chief Asad Umar tweeted on May 12.

Walk-in vaccinations are open for those over 40 years. They can walk into any centre to get the shot after registering by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

Umar had earlier asked people to not delay their second dose of the vaccine.

He also addressed misleading information about AstraZeneca, and said that claims that the vaccine has been banned in certain countries but is still being used in Pakistan, are wrong. It is safe, and is being used in countries including Germany, Bulgaria, South Korea, France and Australia.

He also said that claims that Pakistan has run out of doses is wrong, and the country has an ample supply.