Sunday, May 2, 2021  | 19 Ramadhan, 1442
Online, outdoor majalis on Youm-e-Ali this year: NCOC

New SOPs announced for Eid prayers, Jummatul Wida

Posted: May 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Online, outdoor majalis on Youm-e-Ali this year: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued SOPs for Youm-e-Ali majalis, Eid prayers, Shab-e-Qadr prayers, Jummatul Wida and aitkaaf this year.

According to the forum, it is mandatory for people to follow the precautionary measures to curb coronavirus infections in the country.

Youm-e-Ali

The government has banned all processions and gatherings on Youm-e-Ali this year. Permission to hold majalis in outdoor settings have been given where the devotees will have to maintain social distancing. People have been encouraged to hold online majalis. Those showing virus symptoms will not be allowed. It is mandatory for ulemas get tested.

Aitkaaf

The NCOC has encouraged people to sit for aitkaaf at the homes instead of mosques. If someone is going to the mosque, they will have to take their beds and other essentials along with them.

Iftar and Suhoor gatherings won’t be allowed.

Aitkaaf is a period of retreat in a mosque for a certain number of days in accordance with a Muslim’s own wish. It is mostly observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

Jummatul Wida

For Jummatul Wida prayers, separate entry and exit points will be set up for people. Thermal scanners and sanitisers will be installed at the entrance. People will have to bring their own prayer mats and perform ablution at home. A distance of three feet is to be maintained between people at the time of prayers.

Shab-e-Qadr

Children and people above the age of 50 will not be allowed inside mosques on Shab-e-Qadr. All prayers and other gatherings will be conducted outdoors with strict SOP implementation. It is prohibited to used mats and carpets. Barriers will be set up to ensure social distancing.

Eid-ul-Fitr

This Eid, choose a different way to greet your relatives and friends. Don’t hug them or shake hands with them. Avoid unnecessary travel and refrain from attending huge family gatherings. If you’re, sit outdoors.

During Eid prayers, water coolers won’t be allowed. The floor of the mosque has to be sanitised. All doors and windows are supposed to be open during the prayers.

 
