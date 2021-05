A woman was killed and seven people injured after a passenger van fell into a ditch near Abbottabad’s Bag Bandi Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place after the steering wheel of the vehicle got locked. The injured people have been rushed to a hospital.

The doctors have declared them to be in critical condition.

Rescue officials have called in a crane to pull the van out of the ditch.

