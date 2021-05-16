Sunday, May 16, 2021  | 3 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

OIC virtual conference: Pakistan condemns Israel attacks on Palestine

174 Palestinians have been killed in attacks

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
OIC virtual conference: Pakistan condemns Israel attacks on Palestine

Photo: Samaa TV

Pakistan condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinians, at the virtual conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held Sunday to discuss the issue.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s support for Palestine and asked for an end to the indiscriminate use of violence by Israeli forces.

There are “no words to condemn the barbaric, systematic oppression” against civilians in Gaza, he said. The violence is against international and humanitarian laws. “Attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque, and violating its sanctity…death and destruction in Ramazan and Eid is unacceptable.”

He said that Pakistan initiated resolutions as a member of UNSC to preserve the sanctity of worship places, and violating it is against international law.

He asked for the international community to protect Palestinians from violence, and implementation of resolutions by UNSC and UNHCR for a peaceful solution to the conflict. He said that Israel cannot be allowed to continue its “crimes against humanity” with impunity, which is against international conventions.

A false equivalence is being created between Israeli aggression and self-defence by Palestinians, he said. Qureshi condemned attempts to “silence media” by attacking buildings in which media staff were housed.

He asked for the Muslim ummah to show unity to support Palestinians.

Related: Israel strikes key Hamas targets, UN Security Council to meet

The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by unrest in Jerusalem, saw both sides again trade heavy fire and has now claimed 174 lives in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza and killed 10 people in Israel since Monday, AFP reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
israel, palestine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
PIA offloads 38 Madinah passengers over Covid test report confusion
PIA offloads 38 Madinah passengers over Covid test report confusion
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial'
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial’
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.