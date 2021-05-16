OIC virtual conference: Pakistan condemns Israel attacks on Palestine

Pakistan condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinians, at the virtual conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held Sunday to discuss the issue.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s support for Palestine and asked for an end to the indiscriminate use of violence by Israeli forces.

There are “no words to condemn the barbaric, systematic oppression” against civilians in Gaza, he said. The violence is against international and humanitarian laws. “Attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque, and violating its sanctity…death and destruction in Ramazan and Eid is unacceptable.”

He said that Pakistan initiated resolutions as a member of UNSC to preserve the sanctity of worship places, and violating it is against international law.

He asked for the international community to protect Palestinians from violence, and implementation of resolutions by UNSC and UNHCR for a peaceful solution to the conflict. He said that Israel cannot be allowed to continue its “crimes against humanity” with impunity, which is against international conventions.

A false equivalence is being created between Israeli aggression and self-defence by Palestinians, he said. Qureshi condemned attempts to “silence media” by attacking buildings in which media staff were housed.

He asked for the Muslim ummah to show unity to support Palestinians.

The heaviest fighting since 2014, sparked by unrest in Jerusalem, saw both sides again trade heavy fire and has now claimed 174 lives in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza and killed 10 people in Israel since Monday, AFP reported.

