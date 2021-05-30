OGRA recommends no changes in petrol prices

It will be approved by PM Khan
The Oil and Regulatory Authority has recommended the government not to increase petrol prices.
On Sunday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month.
OGRA recommended an increase of Rs4.36 in the price of high-speed diesel. The body has suggested neither an increase nor a decrease in petrol prices. The summary will be approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. Here are the prices of the commodities right now: