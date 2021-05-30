Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
OGRA recommends no changes in petrol prices

It will be approved by PM Khan

Posted: May 30, 2021
The Oil and Regulatory Authority has recommended the government not to increase petrol prices.

On Sunday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month.

OGRA recommended an increase of Rs4.36 in the price of high-speed diesel. The body has suggested neither an increase nor a decrease in petrol prices. The summary will be approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. Here are the prices of the commodities right now:

  • Petrol: Rs108.56/l
  • High-Speed Diesel: Rs110.76/l
  • Light-Speed Diesel: Rs77.65/l
  • Kerosene oil: Rs80/l

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
