OGRA recommends no changes in petrol prices

The Oil and Regulatory Authority has recommended the government not to increase petrol prices.

On Sunday, the regulatory authority sent a summary to the government as petroleum prices are reviewed twice a month.

OGRA recommended an increase of Rs4.36 in the price of high-speed diesel. The body has suggested neither an increase nor a decrease in petrol prices. The summary will be approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days. Here are the prices of the commodities right now:

Petrol: Rs108.56/l

High-Speed Diesel: Rs110.76/l

Light-Speed Diesel: Rs77.65/l

Kerosene oil: Rs80/l

