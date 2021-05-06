O/A level students can get equivalence certificates online after Eid

O and A level students across the country can now get their equivalence certificates online, the Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training announced.

The decision was taken after orders from Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. According to a tweet by the ministry, the application submission, fee payment, verification and certificate issuance will be moved 100% online after Eid.

IBCC Updates:

On direction of Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training @Shafqat_Mahmood

after Eid, Equivalence process will be 100% online

Application submission, Fees payment, Verification, Certificate Issuance will be online

No need to visit bank, courier, IBCC pic.twitter.com/1rDjf1hQIl — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) May 5, 2021

Students will not have to visit the bank, courier service or even the Intermediate Board Committee of Chairmen.

Equivalence certificates are required for A and O Level students to get admissions at universities across Pakistan. The quick issuance of the documents will help students applying to medical and professional colleges.

Last year, IBCC closed walk-in service for parents and students because of the coronavirus. For queries, you can visit the IBCC website.

