North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Police have registered a case against two North Waziristan clerics for announcing the sighting of the Shawal moon and declaring Eidul Fitr on Wednesday — a day earlier than the rest of the country and before the official Ruet-e-Hilal committee even started.

On Tuesday, some people went to a cleric in North Waziristan’s district Mir Ali and testified that they saw the Shawal moon. After considering their testimony, the cleric made the announcement from the mosque’s loudspeaker and declared Eidul Fitr on Wednesday.

On the orders of the administration, the police registered a case. Those who testified they saw the moon were also named in the FIR.

An FIR was registered against Qari Muhammad Roman, a cleric from Miran Shah, for also announcing Eid on Wednesday.

Over the years, there has been a lot of controversy over clerics taking it upon themselves to declare Eid and the government has struggled to achieve consensus.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Wednesday, the 29th of Ramazan (May 12), to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon in Islamabad. It will be headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meetings of zonal committees will be held according to their schedule.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has, on the other hand, predicted that the Shawal moon will appear after midnight on Tuesday.

“There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday,” the Met department forecast added.

