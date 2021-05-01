Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC

This contradicts decisions made at local levels

Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC

Photo: AFP

The NCOC has decided that no processions or jaloos will be allowed for Youm-e-Ali on May 4 or Ramazan 20, it emerged Saturday.

Asad Umar chaired a meeting to decide this. It will apply across Pakistan. No jaloos or processions will be allowed for this specific day.

This contradicts pronouncements from the Sindh government saying that the jaloos will take place as it usually does. Karachi’s DC South Irshad Sodhar had said that the procession would be held. This information came late Friday night. This story will be updated if there is a change in the Karachi government policy.

DC South's notice for Youm e Ali saying it will go ahead

Majalis gatherings under strict SOPs will be allowed just as SOPs have been announced for Ramazan prayers in mosques.

The decision was taken over rising coronavirus metrics across the country. In the last 24 hours, over 4,600 new Covid-19 cases were reported while 146 people succumbed to the virus.

Last year, on May 15, the same decisions were taken by the government to stem the spread of coronavirus. A complete lockdown was ordered in Sindh from 6am to 3pm on Youm-e-Ali that year. The federal government had banned processions as well. In Lahore, the district administration sealed procession routes with containers.

One Comment

  1. A.U  May 1, 2021 3:36 pm/ Reply

    No matter what the NCOC says Sindh government will allow processions. Then after 21 Ramadan Sindh government will go for complete lockdown and cry about how things got out of control. Very good job government of Sindh.

