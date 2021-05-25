No new opposition alliance has been formed: Maryam Nawaz

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan has only one opposition alliance and that's the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz said.

Speaking to media outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, she said that the alliance was supposed to meet after Eid. "A meeting will be held soon where future strategies will be discussed."

Earlier in the day, PDM Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he will resign if the Pakistan Peoples Party rejoins the alliance. Maryam said that Abbasi's statement was the narrative of both the PML-N and PDM.

Talking about the provincial government in Punjab, she remarked that PML-N's votes in the province were sufficient for a no-confidence motion.

Maryam said that she was absent from Shahbaz Sharif's dinner party as it was only attended by parliamentarians. "He [Shehbaz] is out on bail and can do and go wherever he wants to."

Government's inflation statistics fake

The PML-N leader claimed that the inflation statistics shared by the government were flawed. "These numbers can only satisfy PTI supporters," she said. "If you want to know the real story, listen to the poor people who are struggling."

Maryam added that every segment and industry in the country has been affected by inflation. "The economy is headed towards doom and everyone is cursing the government for it."

