No more rain for Karachi: Met office

There’s no rain prediction in Karachi anytime soon, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the temperature in the city was recorded at 32 degrees. The wind was blowing at 9km/hr. The mercury is expected to hit 37 or 38 degrees.

According to the department, the rain and dust storm in the city on Tuesday brought the mercury down. Since Sunday, Karachi had been boiling at 43 degrees.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, the weather changed and sporadic rain was reported in multiple parts of the city. Following this, the power supply to several areas was suspended after the storm hit the city. These areas included Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Tariq bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Jackson Market, Orangi, Landhi, and Korangi.

The colossal swirling system dubbed Cyclone Tauktae is the latest in what experts say is a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea as climate change warms its waters.

In India, it killed at least 27 people were dead and left almost 100 missing Tuesday, compounding the country’s woes as it recorded a new record number of coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.

