Sunday, May 9, 2021
Samaa TV
No Eid travel plans, #StayHomeStaySafe: Asad Umar

Posted: May 9, 2021
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tourist spots across the country will remain closed during Eid holidays this year, Federal Plannings Minister Asad Umar said. In a tweet on Sunday, he reminded people that all tourist destinations will remain closed from May 8 to May 16. "Please do not come, or you will be turned back." In NCOC meeting today, chief secretary's from Federating units which have popular tourist destinations, requested to remind everyone that tourist areas are closed from 8th to 16th, so please do not come, or you will be turned back. #StayHomeStaySafe— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 9, 2021 According to the minister, in an NCOC meeting, the chief secretaries from all units with popular tourist destinations were instructed to remind everyone about the restrictions and ensure they were followed. The government has placed a ban on all tourism activities across the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travel nodes leading to tourist spots such as Murree, Galiyat, Swat, Kalam, and northern areas have been closed as well. Inter-province and inter-city transport have been banned as well except for the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan who return back home during the vacations. In Sindh, Sea View and beaches have been closed too. Earlier in the day, the government decided to close Ramazan Bachat Bazaars in Punjab. Pakistan on Sunday reported over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths. The tally of infections has crossed 800,000 and the death toll is now over 18,600. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.  
Tourist spots across the country will remain closed during Eid holidays this year, Federal Plannings Minister Asad Umar said.

In a tweet on Sunday, he reminded people that all tourist destinations will remain closed from May 8 to May 16. “Please do not come, or you will be turned back.”

According to the minister, in an NCOC meeting, the chief secretaries from all units with popular tourist destinations were instructed to remind everyone about the restrictions and ensure they were followed.

The government has placed a ban on all tourism activities across the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travel nodes leading to tourist spots such as Murree, Galiyat, Swat, Kalam, and northern areas have been closed as well.

Inter-province and inter-city transport have been banned as well except for the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan who return back home during the vacations.

In Sindh, Sea View and beaches have been closed too.

Earlier in the day, the government decided to close Ramazan Bachat Bazaars in Punjab.

Pakistan on Sunday reported over 3,500 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths. The tally of infections has crossed 800,000 and the death toll is now over 18,600.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.  

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

