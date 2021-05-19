New Islamabad centre to vaccinate 7,500 people daily

National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar inaugurated Wednesday a vaccination centre in the F-9 area in Islamabad. It can cater to upto 7,500 people everyday.

It has 100 trained professionals for administering the vaccine for coronavirus.

Umar told the media that more such centres will be opened in the capital. “I request other political parties to lead the vaccination drives in their respective areas throughout the country,” he added.

Umar said that new NCOC guidelines to deal with the pandemic will be released today.