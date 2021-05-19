Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

New Islamabad centre to vaccinate 7,500 people daily

It is in F-9 area

Posted: May 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
New Islamabad centre to vaccinate 7,500 people daily

Photo: Samaa TV

National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar inaugurated Wednesday a vaccination centre in the F-9 area in Islamabad. It can cater to upto 7,500 people everyday.

It has 100 trained professionals for administering the vaccine for coronavirus.

Umar told the media that more such centres will be opened in the capital. “I request other political parties to lead the vaccination drives in their respective areas throughout the country,” he added.

Umar said that new NCOC guidelines to deal with the pandemic will be released today.

asad umar NCOC
 





 

 
 
