NCOC should allow walk-in vaccinations for co-morbidities, LEAs: Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Wednesday that walk-in vaccinations should be allowed for law enforcement personnel and people with underlying medical conditions.

He said in a media talk that Sindh will take this up with the National Command Control Centre. “People who have other [underlying] medical conditions, and law enforcement, who are our frontline workers, should have the walk-in option.”

Wahab asked the public to not believe in misleading information on the coronavirus vaccines. We can consider relaxing the lockdown if we see more and more people vaccinated, he added.