Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

NAB chief orders inquiry into Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Directs for an impartial, merit-based and transparent investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
NAB chief orders inquiry into Rawalpindi Ring Road project

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal ordered on Monday the anti-corruption watchdog to look into alleged corruption, irregularities and illegal land requisition in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The NAB chief directed for an impartial, merit-based and transparent inquiry into the project, according to a NAB statement. He asked the anti-graft body to identify those responsible so that they could be brought to justice.

The anti-corruption watchdog is determined to root out corruption from the country, the statement read.

It has concrete evidence against the ones involved in money laundering, fake bank accounts and assets beyond means, misuse of authority and establishing illegal housing societies.

NAB recovered Rs490 billion from corruption individuals over the last three years, it said. The anti-graft body has recovered Rs790 billion since its inception.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NAB, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Ring Road project, corruption, irregularities, illegal land acquisition
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial'
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.