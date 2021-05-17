NAB chief orders inquiry into Rawalpindi Ring Road project

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal ordered on Monday the anti-corruption watchdog to look into alleged corruption, irregularities and illegal land requisition in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The NAB chief directed for an impartial, merit-based and transparent inquiry into the project, according to a NAB statement. He asked the anti-graft body to identify those responsible so that they could be brought to justice.

The anti-corruption watchdog is determined to root out corruption from the country, the statement read.

It has concrete evidence against the ones involved in money laundering, fake bank accounts and assets beyond means, misuse of authority and establishing illegal housing societies.

NAB recovered Rs490 billion from corruption individuals over the last three years, it said. The anti-graft body has recovered Rs790 billion since its inception.