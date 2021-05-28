NA extends NAB amendment ordinance ignoring opposition protest

National Assembly adopted Friday a resolution to extend the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 for a period of 120 days.

PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan tabled the resolution. Opposition protested to the extension, and brought the speaker’s attention to the lack of a full quorum.

Related: Law ministry finalises proposed amendments to NAB law

The bill was approved in December 2019. It said that NAB will not be able to take action against government employees over departmental flaws. Action can be taken for misuse of authority, in case there’s an exceptional increase in the assets of a government employee, the ordinance says.