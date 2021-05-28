Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

NA extends NAB amendment ordinance ignoring opposition protest

It has been extended for 120 days

Posted: May 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NA extends NAB amendment ordinance ignoring opposition protest

Photo: National Assembly of Pakistan/Facebook

National Assembly adopted Friday a resolution to extend the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 for a period of 120 days.

PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan tabled the resolution. Opposition protested to the extension, and brought the speaker’s attention to the lack of a full quorum.

Related: Law ministry finalises proposed amendments to NAB law

The bill was approved in December 2019. It said that NAB will not be able to take action against government employees over departmental flaws. Action can be taken for misuse of authority, in case there’s an exceptional increase in the assets of a government employee, the ordinance says.

nab, nab ordinance
 

