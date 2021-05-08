Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

NA-249 Karachi recount: PPP candidate leads with 909 votes

Qadir Khan Mandokhel secured15,656 votes

Posted: May 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
NA-249 Karachi recount: PPP candidate leads with 909 votes

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhel has gained a lead of 909 votes after a recount in the National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Mandokhel bagged 15,656 votes in the by-election. He was followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Miftah Ismail, who secured 14,747 votes.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pak Sarzameen Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the PML-N all boycotted the recount of votes. The ECP approved on May 4 the request for a vote recount filed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail.

All political parties, except for the PPP, criticised the recounting process when it started Thursday morning.

The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned from his membership to become a senator on March 3.

He had won the seat after defeating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif during the 2018 General Election.

Karachi miftah ismail NA-249 Karachi PML-N PPP psp PTI
 
RELATED STORIES

PPP, Karachi, NA-249 Karachi, Miftah Ismail, PML-N, PSP, PTI
 

