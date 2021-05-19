Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Muhammad Zubair apologises to Nawaz Sharif for ‘establishment deal’ comment

Party even issued him a show-cause notice

Posted: May 19, 2021
PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, who is also the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, has reportedly apologised to the PML-N founder for his deal with the establishment comment.

Zubair, while speaking on a TV show, remarked that the PML-N has struck a deal with the establishment.

Following his statement, many PML-N raised reservations over his statement and said that he should be removed from the post. Spokespersons are supposed to give a clear stance rather than make things murky, some of them said.

Nawaz was about to replace Zubair but then a senior leader requested him to issue him a show-cause notice instead.

Zubair was summoned by the party and asked to explain his remarks. He accepted his mistake and apologised to Nawaz, party sources told SAMAA TV.

Nawaz remarked that an impression is being given that the party has struck a deal with the establishment over Shehbaz Sharif. No such thing has happened, he stated.

