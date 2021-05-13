Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’

Mufti Muneeb and certain ulema have claimed that the Ruet-e-Hilal committee made a mistake in announcing Eid today, and the decision was done at the behest of rulers.

Mufti Muneeb, who is the former chairman of the moon-sighting committee, said that people should fast tomorrow or before the next Ramazan, as qaza roza.



The Karachi president of the Jamiat Ulema Pakistan said the same. Mufti Mohammad Ghaus asked under whose pressure did the committee announce Eid today, when there were no reliable witnesses and scientific evidence showed the same.



“The decision was announced at 11:30pm, which was not accepted by the public or the ulema,” he said.



Ghaus said that ulema from different parts of the country were in contact throughout last night, under Mufti Muneeb’s leadership, and decided to issue a fatwa. The fatwa says that people can say their Eid prayers, so that there is no confusion among the public. They should, however, fast tomorrow, and those who were in aitekaaf should also complete their last day in the mosque.



He demanded that the government hold a meeting on the Eid decision with the ulema, under Mufti Muneeb’s leadership, and decide on moon-sighting in future as well.

The meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad was held in Islamabad yesterday.

The committee received testimonies of moon sighting from across the country, including Peshawar, Chaman, Pasni and Qila Saifullah.

We have unanimously decided that tomorrow will be the first Shawwal and Eid will be celebrated in Pakistan on Thursday, Maulana Azad added.