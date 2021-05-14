‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial’

Minster for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said that former Ruet-eHilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman’s statement about the moon sighting is condemnable.

The minister said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee took the decision according to Shariah guidelines. Mufti Muneeb’s statement is totally irresponsible, he said.

Mufti Muneeb and certain ulema have claimed that the Ruet-e-Hilal committee made a mistake announcing Eid Thursday, and the decision was done at the behest of the country’s rulers.

Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’

Mufti Muneeb, who is the former chairman of the moon-sighting committee, said that people should fast tomorrow or before the next Ramazan, as qaza roza.



The Karachi president of the Jamiat Ulema Pakistan said the same. Mufti Mohammad Ghaus asked under whose pressure did the committee announce Eid today, when there were no reliable witnesses and scientific evidence showed the same.



“The decision was announced at 11:30pm, which was not accepted by the public or the ulema,” he said.