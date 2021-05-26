Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
MPA Mian Naveed arrested for ‘slapping, torturing’ Pakpattan assistant commissioner

The Lahore High Court dismissed his bail plea

Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali was arrested Wednesday after the Lahore High Court dismissed his bail petition in the Pakpattan assistant commissioner torture case.

He was taken into police custody from outside the courtroom.

A case was registered against the lawmaker for abusing, torturing, and kidnapping Khawar Bashir on November 15, 2020. The police said that Bashir had raided a marquee and imposed a Rs50,000 fine on the owner for violating coronavirus SOPs after which Ali assaulted him.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took notice and remarked that the government will not tolerate any cases of violence against government employees. “Law will be implemented across the board,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Ali remarked that the government has blown the case out of proportion, adding that this is nothing but pressure tactics.

