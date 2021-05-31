Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Money laundering: Court extends Jahangir Tareen’s bail, FIA transfers IO

Ali Tareen appeared in court too

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

A Lahore court extended on Monday the pre-arrest bail of PTI’s Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in the money laundering and fraud cases against them.

They appeared in a sessions court on Monday and submitted a petition to extend their interim bail in the case. Judge Hamid Hussain approved their bail till June 11.

The court asked the FIA about the case progress in the last 15 days. The prosecutor said that no progress was made as one of the investigating officers has been transferred.

When asked more about the transfer, the prosecutor shared that it was nothing more than a routine transfer.

In the fraud case, Tareen is accused of transferring Rs3.14 billion to a private company Farooqi Pulp Mills Ltd in Gujrat. It claimed that the company belongs to his son-in-law and relatives. This amount was later deposited into the accounts of Tareen’s family members.

The money laundering charge against him states that Rs2.2 billion from accounts of JDW (from October 2017 to March 2020) were fraudulently and dishonestly made through Amir Waris, who was working as a cashier at JDW’s Corporate Head Office.

