Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal believes that Mohammad Amir should stick to his decision regarding retirement from international cricket.

The 29-year-old made himself unavailable to represent the national team in a surprising decision last year where he accused the team management of targeting him following his decision to retire from Test cricket.

Ajmal was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he suggested that Amir took the decision out of frustration.

“Amir had given his retirement out of desperation,” said the former Islamabad United off-spinner. “Now he is thinking of coming back. If he has made his decision to retire, then he should stick to it.”

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in his career where he managed to claim 259 wickets, which included five five-wicket hauls.