Moeed Yusuf appointed national security advisor

The government has appointed Moeed Yusuf as the national security advisor, effective immediately. His status would be the same as of a federal minister, a notification said.

He was serving as the special assistant to the prime minister on national security and strategic policy planning, and was appointed in December 2019.

Yusuf is an expert in international affairs, and was formerly the associate vice president of the Asia Centre at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC.

Yusuf has also authored Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia and taught at Boston University, George Washington University and the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.