Missing persons case: SHC issues arrest warrants for federal secretary

Says federal govt isn't interested in the issue

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh High Court issued Thursday arrest warrants for the federal interior secretary in a missing persons petition that was filed in 2015. It issued warrants yesterday as well.

The petition was filed by the mother of Allah Bakhsh, who went missing in 2015.

The court told the assistant attorney general to present the secretary before the court on May 27. Justice KK Agha told him to present IG Islamabad too.

Justice Agha asked why the assistant deputy general has not submitted a report on the issue by the federal government, to which he replied that he does not have the case file. “The citizen is missing since 2015 and you do not have a file,” asked Justice Agha. He asked why the federal interior secretary has not submitted any response to the showcause notices issued to them either.

The judge said that the secretary is placing hurdles in recovering missing persons. “He is not appearing despite being summoned repeatedly.” Not following court orders is tantamount to obstructing court proceedings, Justice Agha said.

“It seems the federal government has no interest in missing persons issue,” the judge said. The court said that it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to recover missing persons.

