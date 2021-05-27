Missing persons case: Interior secretary apologises for absence from hearings

The federal interior secretary has submitted his unconditional apology to the Sindh High Court for his continuous absence from the previous hearings in the missing persons cases.

He said that he respects the courts and could not appear before because of prior commitments.

At the last hearing, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the secretary for his absence.

Justice KK Agha said that the government must put an end to enforced disappearances.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that the government is working towards the implementation of human rights issues. He said that a report has been submitted in the Supreme Court which said that three people have gone missing in Sindh. Steps will be taken for their safe recovery, he added.

The case has been adjourned till August 4.