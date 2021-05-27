Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Missing persons case: Interior secretary apologises for absence from hearings

Says he respects the courts

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Missing persons case: Interior secretary apologises for absence from hearings

Photo: File

The federal interior secretary has submitted his unconditional apology to the Sindh High Court for his continuous absence from the previous hearings in the missing persons cases.

He said that he respects the courts and could not appear before because of prior commitments.

At the last hearing, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the secretary for his absence.

Justice KK Agha said that the government must put an end to enforced disappearances.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that the government is working towards the implementation of human rights issues. He said that a report has been submitted in the Supreme Court which said that three people have gone missing in Sindh. Steps will be taken for their safe recovery, he added.

The case has been adjourned till August 4.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.