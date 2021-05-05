Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Middlemen are a mafia in Pakistan: Shabbar Zaidi

Says corruption can be reduced by eliminating their role

Posted: May 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Middlemen are a mafia in Pakistan: Shabbar Zaidi

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Wednesday that middlemen were a mafia in Pakistan.

Zaidi said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din. He said the government could reduce inflation by 400% by eliminating the role of middlemen in Pakistan.

“But first we will have to understand what is happening,” the former FBR chairman said. “Importance will have to be given to farmers.”

He lamented that farmers and consumers were dying in the country, but no one knew what the government was doing.

Zaidi said that farmers will have to be given credibility. The government talks a lot but does nothing, he added.

