Middlemen are a mafia in Pakistan: Shabbar Zaidi

Former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Wednesday that middlemen were a mafia in Pakistan.

Zaidi said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din. He said the government could reduce inflation by 400% by eliminating the role of middlemen in Pakistan.

“But first we will have to understand what is happening,” the former FBR chairman said. “Importance will have to be given to farmers.”

He lamented that farmers and consumers were dying in the country, but no one knew what the government was doing.

Zaidi said that farmers will have to be given credibility. The government talks a lot but does nothing, he added.