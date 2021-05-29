Microsmart lockdown in Karachi’s district Central till June 11

The Sindh government has imposed a micro smart lockdown in multiple areas of Karachi’s District Central.

According to the deputy commissioner, the entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed till June 11.

Gulberg – four union councils

– four union councils Liaquatabad – 10 union councils

– 10 union councils North Karachi – nine union councils

– nine union councils North Nazimabad – 11 union councils

The restrictions were imposed after 203 new coronavirus cases were reported from these localities. People have been instructed not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and wearing masks has been made compulsory.

Other directives include:

>Gatherings of more than three people not allowed in public

>Ban imposed on private gatherings at houses

>Utilities to remain open as per routine

>Business, malls to remain closed

On Friday, 26 people in District South were fined for not wearing masks, while seven shops were sealed.

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the Covid-19 infection rate in the province was alarming. The government has barred the people of Karachi from going out after 8pm. Markets and malls are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

