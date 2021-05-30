Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi Central: deputy commissioner

At least 85 confirmed coronavirus patients live in district

Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The authorities in Karachi have imposed a “micro smart lockdown” in the city’s Central district due to an increase in the number of the coronavirus cases. The deputy commissioner’s office issued a notification Sunday, imposing the lockdown in Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad areas till June 13. The notification said that at least 85 confirmed coronavirus patients live in the district. The district administration has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in these areas and told them to avoid unnecessary movement. All business activities will remain suspended in these areas, while a ban has also been imposed on gatherings.
