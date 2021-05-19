Micro smart lockdown imposed in five UCs of Karachi’s Korangi

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam Mirwani has imposed a micro smart lockdown in six union councils of Karachi’s Korangi district amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Health authorities identified coronavirus hotspots in UCs 1, 2, 4, 7 and 8. The areas where micro smart lockdowns have been imposed include Zaman Town, Nasir Colony, Alfalah, Natha Khan Goth, Model Colony and Khokhrapar.

All kinds of gatherings have been prohibited and strict implementation of virus SOPs has been declared mandatory in these areas, a notification issued from DC Mirwani’s office said.

The micro smart lockdown will remain imposed till June 1.