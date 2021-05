The Mianwali police have arrested a man for murdering his three daughters after a fight with his wife at their house in Sikandarabad Sunday night.

The police said that the suspect, identified as Nadir Khan, opened fire at his wife and three daughters. The daughters, however, died on the spot, while the mother has been moved to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as four-year-old Arfa, three-year-old Alisha, and two-year-old Ayesha.

A case has been registered.

