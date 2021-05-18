Mansehra man on the run after murdering wife: police

A man killed his wife and her friend in the name of honour in Mansehra’s Khawajgan, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Ravid, shot dead his wife and a man inside a house in Akbarabad Monday night. He managed to escape from the crime scene.

According to the police, after the bullets were fired, people living in the neighbourhood called them.

The bodies have been moved to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital for their post-mortem examination. They will be handed over to the families after the completion of the medico-legal formalities.

The police have begun questioning witnesses in the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest Ravid as soon as possible.

An FIR under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 311 (offence that has been committed in the name or on the pretext of honour) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

