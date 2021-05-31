Mandi Bahauddin landlord tortures teenager: police

A man beat up a 14-year-old boy for trespassing on his fields while grazing goats in Mandi Bahauddin’s Garh Qaim, the police said on Monday.

The teenager was grazing his goats all day and in the evening he decided to rest and sat under the shelter of a tree. “While he was drinking water, the goats ran into the fields,” the 14-year-old’s uncle told the police.

When the suspect, identified as Fazal, reached the site, he was furious and dragged the victim to his house. “He handcuffed my nephew with chains and slapped him multiple times.”

Upon hearing the teenager’s screams, people in the neighbourhood untied him and brought him home.

A case has been registered under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Fazal managed to flee from the site. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.

