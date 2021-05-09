Sunday, May 9, 2021  | 26 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Man shot dead during robbery in Khairpur

No FIR registered, suspects on the run

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Man shot dead during robbery in Khairpur

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A man was killed and two others injured after they resisted a robbery in Khairpur's Tando Masti Saturday night. According to the police, the victim, identified as Azam Khaskheli, was going back home from his shop late night when two men on a motorcycle tried to stop and rob him near the Link Road. "When he didn't stop, they fired at him and fled from the crime scene," the investigating officer said. Khaskheli died on spot. The body and injured people have been moved to the Civil Hospital. The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination. An FIR of the attack has not yet been registered. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.  
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man was killed and two others injured after they resisted a robbery in Khairpur’s Tando Masti Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Azam Khaskheli, was going back home from his shop late night when two men on a motorcycle tried to stop and rob him near the Link Road.

“When he didn’t stop, they fired at him and fled from the crime scene,” the investigating officer said. Khaskheli died on spot.

The body and injured people have been moved to the Civil Hospital. The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination.

An FIR of the attack has not yet been registered.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  

 
khairpur Murder robbery
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Khairpur firing, khairpur robbery, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.