Man shot dead during robbery in Khairpur

A man was killed and two others injured after they resisted a robbery in Khairpur’s Tando Masti Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Azam Khaskheli, was going back home from his shop late night when two men on a motorcycle tried to stop and rob him near the Link Road.

“When he didn’t stop, they fired at him and fled from the crime scene,” the investigating officer said. Khaskheli died on spot.

The body and injured people have been moved to the Civil Hospital. The body has been sent back home after a post-mortem examination.

An FIR of the attack has not yet been registered.

