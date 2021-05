A 15-year-old girl was raped in Gujranwala. She died despite treatment due to her critical condition.

The teenager was brought to the hospital by the rapist and his friend. They ran away after dropping her at the hospital.

The men confessed to the crime after being caught by the police. Their case was registered at Sadar Police Station in Wazirabad.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.