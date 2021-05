A man killed his month-old baby daughter in Haveli Bahadur Shah, a town in Shorkot. The police are on the hunt for him.

Imran Nami, the father, ran away after killing her, said his mother-in-law.

The crime happened when Imran went to his in-laws’ house to reconcile with his wife. He picked up the baby and threw her to the ground when he could not handle the argument.

The baby died instantly. Her body was sent for a post-mortem.