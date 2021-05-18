Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Man arrested for filming TikTok video inside Multan police station

He uploaded it on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A youngster, identified as Hassan Tariq, was arrested for filming a TikTok video inside Multan's Qutubpur police station.

He uploaded it on social media. In the video, Tariq sat on the SHO's chair and filmed himself while a music clip played in the background.

After the video went viral on social media, the police took notice of it and arrested Tariq. "He shot the video in the absence of the SHO and never took any permission before posting it online," a police officer said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

No one has the permission to disrespect the code of conduct of the police station, the SHO pointed out.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

 
