Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill

It says parents should be fined otherwise

Posted: May 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill

Photo: Samaa TV

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed has submitted a bill to the Sindh Assembly secretariat that calls for parents to marry off their children by 18. The bill has yet to be tabled.

The bill says that if parents are unable to comply, they will provide a “justified reason of delay” before the deputy commissioner of the district. If they fail to report to the DC, they will be fined Rs500.

Rasheed told Samaa Digital that the bill is in accordance with Islamic teachings. “Rising rape cases, social ills, immorality and immoral crimes can be reduced by following Sharia teachings…and marrying off children by 18 or puberty.”

Other MPAs told Samaa that the bill is unlikely to pass, and making marriage compulsory without considering the financial stability of the couple is impractical.

MPA Sadia Javed said that Islam has not made 18 a compulsory age for marriage. A person at 18 does not complete his education degree, which means he is unlikely to be employed by then. No one would want their daughter married to an unemployed person, she said.

Rasheed said that unemployment is a legitimate concern, but the government is responsible for ensuring barriers to an early marriage are removed.

Eighteen is the minimum age for marriage in the province currently.

