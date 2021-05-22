Major power breakdown hits Karachi

A major power breakdown hit Karachi Saturday morning.

North Karachi, Golimaar, Korangi, Nazimabad, Al-Asif Square, Saddar, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Clifton, Safoora, and DHA were among areas with no power.

K-Electric, which is the sole power distributor in Karachi, said that the power supply was interrupted after a 220 kV high tension line tripped. “Due to this, supply to associated grids has been affected.”

The power utility assured the residents that restoration efforts have started and will be completed within one hour.

People took to Twitter to ask about the outage. Responding to them, KE remarked that it is “urgently looking” into the breakdown reports.

A resident of DHA Phase IV said that they haven’t had power since morning. “Our electricity has gone four times since morning. What is even happening?”

Other Karachi residents said that they are trying to lodge complaints with KE’s complaint centre but they have yet to receive a response.