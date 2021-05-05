Lives could be saved, had govt timely bought vaccines: Musadik

PML-N leader Musadik Malik says that the lives of people could be saved, had the government bought coronavirus vaccines in time.

Malik said this on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live Wednesday. He said the procurement of vaccines could have saved thousands of lives lost since December 2020.

“Asad Umar used to say that there was a risk of NAB cases, if expensive vaccines were bought,” the PML-N leader noted.

He said people have been dying of coronavirus in Pakistan even today. The government should include the private sector in vaccine procurement and its development, Malik urged.

He said there were four to five companies that could prepare vaccines, but they required permission from the government.

Public sector does not have the capacity to do everything, the PML-N leader added.

Pakistan is currently battling a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far claimed 18,429 lives, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 841,636.