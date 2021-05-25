LHC travel permit: SC issues notice to Shehbaz Sharif

The Supreme Court has issued notice to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court travel permit case.

The government has filed a petition against the high court’s decision to allow Shehbaz to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The court has summoned the case record and asked for details of when the petition was filed and when it was approved for hearing.

The attorney-general remarked said that they don’t have a problem with the court allowing someone to travel abroad but the way that the court proceedings occurred.

Pakistan placed Shehbaz’s name on the Exit Control List on May 17. Ten days before, the Lahore High Court granted permission to Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had told the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London.

As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London. He was, however, offloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.